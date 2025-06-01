Seigel Rodney Scores First Goal in Friendly vs Trinidad

by Keyola Greene

The Emerald Boys continued their preparations for Round 2 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers with a solid 2-0 win over Trinidad’s Pro Series FC in a 60-minute friendly on Sunday.

Seigel Rodney opened the scoring in the 9th minute, after connecting with a corner from Lennie Cirino. The team doubled their lead in the 39th minute when Brandon Comley found the back of the net with a well-placed penalty kick.

The friendly provided Head Coach Angus Eve and the coaching team a timely opportunity to assess his squad in action.

Eve said “it was a good exercise to refine tactics, building up match fitness, and strengthen the team’s chemistry ahead of competitive action.”

Montserrat will face Belize in their opening match of Round 2 on Wednesday, June 4, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Trinidad.

