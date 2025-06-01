Advertisement

Montserrat - 800x90

Advertisement

Dcash survey - mobile ad
MFA Training in Trinidad. (MFA Photo)
MFA Training in Trinidad. (MFA Photo)

Seigel Rodney Scores First Goal in Friendly vs Trinidad

by Keyola Greene

The Emerald Boys continued their preparations for Round 2 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers with a solid 2-0 win over Trinidad’s Pro Series FC in a 60-minute friendly on Sunday.

Seigel Rodney opened the scoring in the 9th minute, after connecting with a corner from Lennie Cirino. The team doubled their lead in the 39th minute when Brandon Comley found the back of the net with a well-placed penalty kick.

The friendly provided Head Coach Angus Eve and the coaching team a timely opportunity to assess his squad in action.

Eve said “it was a good exercise to refine tactics, building up match fitness, and strengthen the team’s chemistry ahead of competitive action.”

Montserrat will face Belize in their opening match of Round 2 on Wednesday, June 4, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Trinidad.

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Connect with us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager (970 x 250 px)

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager 325 x 50 px
Scroll to Top

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading