Montserrat Launches Groundbreaking RISE Programme to Support Ex-Offender Reintegration

The Government of Montserrat has officially launched the Re-Integration Into Society for Ex-Offenders (RISE) Programme, a new initiative aimed at helping former inmates rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society with purpose and dignity.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports John A. Osborne praised Programme Manager Denelta Weekes for her passion and commitment to making RISE a reality.

“Please permit me before I give the bulk of my address to ask Miss Denelta Weekes to stand,” Osborne said. “She has been the lifeblood of creating this programme. It’s her enthusiasm and her passion for helping people [that’s] why we’re here today. I’m a very strong believer in showing appreciation and saying thank you.”

The Minister called the RISE Programme “a vital initiative designed to help men and women who have served their sentences return to society, not just with purpose, but also with dignity.” He added that reintegrating ex-offenders is not only progressive and caring but also a compassionate step that recognises their rights and supports their reestablishment within communities.

“We know that release alone is not enough,” he said. “Former inmates often face limited access to jobs and education. They also face stigma and suspicion from the public, leading to psychological and social challenges, including the risk of reoffending.”

To tackle these challenges, RISE offers a comprehensive support system. Its core components include educational and vocational training, psychological support, mentorship, peer guidance, employment assistance, and family and community engagement. Ongoing monitoring and support are also built into the structure.

“This is not just a government programme,” Osborne emphasised. “I expect it to be a community movement. Whether it’s to provide jobs and training, mentorship, counselling, even emotional support, or just simply helping with the social acceptance of those returning home.”

At the heart of RISE is a belief in second chances.

“It’s the idea that people can and people do change for the better. Its success will be measured in lives restored, families united, and communities enriched,” the Minister said.

Denelta Weekes, who serves as Programme Manager, said the initiative was inspired by a deep belief in the value and potential of every human being.

“RISE was born from a deep belief that every human being deserves a second chance,” she said. “History has shown that many persons behind bars never get the chance to truly rebuild their lives. Hence the reason I created a programme that’s more than just a routine, but a path and a positive way forward.”

Weekes stressed that reintegration is one of the most powerful tools to reduce incarceration and help transform lives. She noted that too often individuals leave prison without the support, skills or stability needed to rebuild their futures.

“Many, not by choice, but by lack of opportunity,” she added.

The programme, which began implementation on April 26, 2025, already has 12 participants – eight current inmates and four ex-offenders. They are currently engaged in academic classes in mathematics, English, and ICT, as well as skill-based training in agriculture.

Weekes acknowledged the contributions of key tutors: Zelma White (mathematics), Elvis Gerald (agriculture), and Shealsha Payne (ICT), thanking them for their “unwavering dedication” to the programme.

RISE follows a three-phase structure:

Pre-Release Preparation – Focuses on housing, employment, education, health, and family reunification.

Immediate Transition – Offers support during the early days of re-entry into the community.

Post-Release Support – Provides therapy, job placement, and workforce readiness programmes.

Stakeholders supporting RISE include the Department of Community Youth and Sports Services (DCYSS), probation officers, social services, prison officials, the police, housing authorities, tutors, religious leaders, and private sector allies. Among them, businessman Julian Daniel was recognised for helping one of the participants access part-time employment.

Monitoring and evaluation of the programme will occur every six months to measure effectiveness, accountability, and adaptability.

Weekes also underscored the programme’s broader social mission: “The RISE Programme not only supports offenders in rebuilding their lives, but also plays a vital role in promoting healing, reducing future harm, and fostering accountability.”

She closed with a quote from civil rights advocate Michelle Alexander: “We must learn to think and talk about people who have been labeled felons as human beings. They are mothers, fathers, children, brothers, sisters, and they deserve the chance to start over.”

Her Excellency Governor Harriet Cross added her full support to the initiative, saying, “I think we all have in our mind’s eye, a vision of a future Montserrat that is thriving and prosperous and even stronger than it is today. And to achieve that vision, we need every single person on this island to contribute to that. Every single member of the community. I am absolutely delighted to hear what RISE is doing to help ensure that inmates, ex-offenders, returning residents, are going to be the sorts of citizens who have the skills and the confidence and the ability to contribute to a stronger future Montserrat.”

She added, “Thank you so much to Miss Weekes and every other person who’s given their time, and who’s made a real difference here. I’m really excited to see where the programme goes from here. I’ll go away and think about how I, personally, and the Governor’s Office can contribute towards it.”

The event concluded with the official ribbon cutting by Governor Sarah Tucker and Superintendent Kirwan, marking the formal launch of the RISE programme.

