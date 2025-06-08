Caribbean’s First AI Sustainability Conference Set for Antigua This June

The Caribbean will host its first major regional conference focused on artificial intelligence this June, marking a historic moment in the region’s push toward digital transformation and sustainable development.

Scheduled for June 23–24, 2025, the AI for Caribbean Sustainability Conference will take place at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda. Organised by UWI in partnership with global institutions, the event will gather leading voices in AI, innovation, and public policy to explore how the Caribbean can harness emerging technologies to build a more resilient and equitable future.

Over two days, the conference will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and academic presentations from more than 45 researchers. Key themes include AI applications in sustainable tourism, healthcare, agriculture, disaster resilience, and the blue economy. There will also be deep dives into the ethical and governance frameworks needed to ensure responsible AI use across the region.

Confirmed speakers include:

Governor Timothy Antoine of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

Professor Patrick Hosein, CEO of the Trinidad and Tobago Network Information Centre

Tianze Zhang, founder of the AI for Developing Countries Forum

Rachel Adams from the Global Centre on AI Governance

Dr. Stacy Richards-Kennedy, Regional Manager at the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF)

A major highlight will be the launch of Antigua and Barbuda’s UNESCO Ethics in AI Readiness Assessment Report, a first in the region, along with strategic presentations from CAF on how Caribbean nations can build national AI implementation roadmaps.

A pre-conference workshop on AI in Education, co-hosted with Khan Academy on June 22, will equip teachers and public sector workers with tools to better integrate AI in classrooms and governance.

Social events, including a welcome reception at Hodges Bay Resort and a “Taste of the Caribbean” mixer on campus, will encourage networking among attendees.

Organisers hope the conference will produce actionable recommendations for fostering innovation ecosystems across the Caribbean.

For more information, follow @uwiaiconference or search #AntiguaAI on social media.

