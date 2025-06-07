Keep Food Safe: Caribbean Officials Urge Action as Foodborne Illnesses Rise

Caribbean health officials are sounding the alarm about food safety as the region continues to grapple with thousands of foodborne illnesses every year—many of which could be prevented.

Each year, around 142,000 people in the Caribbean fall ill after eating contaminated food, and children under five are the hardest hit, making up nearly half of all cases. Common causes include bacteria and viruses such as Salmonella and Norovirus, which can lead to stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and in severe cases, longer-term health issues.

The problem gets worse during festivals and large gatherings, where the risk of getting sick jumps significantly. “One in every eleven people can be affected during these events,” noted officials from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

Beyond health, foodborne diseases also hurt tourism, trade, and national productivity—pillars of many Caribbean economies.

Dr. Lisa Indar, Executive Director at CARPHA, said that science and preparation are key to tackling the issue. “The health and economic security of the Caribbean depend on our ability to detect and respond quickly to food safety threats,” she said.

CARPHA’s approach is a mix of technology, teamwork, and better data. “Science gives us the tools to protect our communities by improving surveillance, fostering collaboration, and guiding timely actions,” Dr. Indar explained. “Our Integrated Foodborne Disease Programme is a prime example of science in action, helping to keep food safe from farm to table.”

This includes using lab testing, digital alerts, and shared data to spot problems early and respond before they spread.

The agency also takes what it calls a “One Health” approach—understanding that human, animal, and environmental health are all linked. That’s especially important in a region like the Caribbean, where imported food and porous borders add to the risk of outbreaks.

Unfortunately, many food-related illnesses go undetected or are reported too late to act quickly. This is often because of gaps in reporting, a lack of trained workers, and weak lab systems. But CARPHA is working to change that by strengthening how countries in the region track and respond to food safety threats.

This year’s World Food Safety Day, observed on 7 June, carries the theme “Science in Action”. Dr. Indar said this captures the heart of CARPHA’s work: using research and evidence to save lives, cut healthcare costs, and protect the Caribbean’s future.

“We must act faster and smarter,” she said. “Because food safety isn’t just about what’s on your plate—it’s about protecting people, communities, and economies.”

Like this: Like Loading...