Montserrat Opposition Leaders Raise Alarms Over Reallocation of Parliament Building Funds

Members of Montserrat’s Parliamentary Opposition have issued a strong rebuke of the Government’s decision to redirect approximately £2 million in funds originally allocated for the construction of a dedicated Parliament building. The funds, secured under the UK-funded Capital Investment Programme for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG), have reportedly been reallocated to refurbish the Montserrat Cultural Centre instead.

The issue was the focal point of this week’s Eyes on the Country broadcast, hosted by Opposition spokesman Jermaine Wade. Joining him were Leader of the Opposition MLA Paul Lewis, MLA Nyota Mulcare, and former Premier Donaldson Romeo, who participated remotely. The trio described the move as a “disrespectful” and “shortsighted” decision made without consultation.

“Parliament is a symbol of our democracy, our heritage, and our pride,” said Lewis. “To repurpose funds for a quick fix without dialogue is not just shortsighted, it’s disrespectful to the people and to the process.”

MLA Mulcare underscored the missed opportunities for employment and national development: “This decision compromises legislative standards and sets a dangerous precedent. It reflects misplaced priorities and a lack of long-term vision.”

MLA Romeo called for more inclusive governance, noting, “Decisions of this magnitude should be made with unity. Consultation with all members of Parliament is not just courteous, it’s essential for democratic legitimacy.”

The opposition pointed to the symbolic and institutional value of constructing a dedicated Parliament building, a project which had gained regional and international backing. The Speaker of the UK House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, had previously expressed support for the initiative and even participated in a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony during his 2022 visit.

In July 2022, the UK Government confirmed its commitment to funding the project, with additional funding and an extended timeline secured in March 2023 under the expanded £40 million CIPREG agreement.

During the programme, opposition members rejected claims that the reallocation was urgent due to expiring funds. They cited other capital projects such as the port development, where funding has remained in place for longer periods without similar reallocations.

In a unified closing appeal, the opposition called on Premier Reuben Meade to reverse the decision and re-engage all members of Parliament in discussions that would allow both projects to proceed: refurbishing the Cultural Centre while also delivering the long-promised Parliament building.

“Our people deserve institutions and landmarks that reflect the excellence we speak about in our national motto,” said Wade. “We must stand for something.”

Listen to the Eyes on the Country broadcast here.

