CARPHA Calls for Urgent Action to Beat Plastic Pollution to Secure Future Health on World Environment Day 2025

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) joined their regional and international partners in observing World Environment Day 2025.

“Under the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”, we encourage our regional community – individuals, governments and the private sector – to adopt more sustainable practices to secure the health of future generations,” a statement from the health agency said.

“In the Caribbean region, mainly characterised by small developing large ocean states, over 320,000 tons of plastic waste remain uncollected yearly. Plastic litter in our region is almost four times the global average. The largest generator of single use plastic waste in the world is the packaging sector, which accounts for 36% of all plastics produced, with 85 per cent of single-use food and beverage containers ending up in landfills, or polluting our oceans, soils and delicate ecosystems,” the release stated.

Dr Lisa Indar, Executive Director of CARPHA stated, “While plastics are useful and essential for some sectors, their mismanagement has become a public health and environment issue. Pathways allow microplastics and toxic chemicals from plastics to crossover into our food chain, affecting seafood with consequences to our health. CARPHA recommends multisector action as plastic pollution crosscuts many sectors – together, we can protect our health, our environment and our future”.

Shane Kirton, Officer in Charge, CARPHA Environmental Health and Sustainable Development Department added, “The Region can benefit from access to green financing that ensures a transition away from high levels of plastic dependence. Additionally, global partnerships must be leveraged and scalable solutions developed, implemented and appropriately evaluated”.

Many CARPHA Member States have already taken significant policy actions to combat plastic pollution by implementing bans on single-use plastics and Styrofoam. In 2021, CARICOM launched a regional strategy to reduce the generation and impact of plastic waste on the marine environment and human health – Clean Seas Caribbean.

“The Caribbean’s involvement in, and copious preparation for the UN Global Plastic Pollution Treaty negotiations highlight the commitment of regional leaders to a coordinated global response. While progress is encouraging, accelerating action through stronger policies, finance and investment in green technologies and public engagement will be crucial to achieving a future where plastic production, consumption and waste are sustainably managed,” the release continued.

In recognition of World Environment Day, which is celebrated on June 5 annually, CARPHA encourages the Caribbean community to join the fight and do your part to:

• reduce single-use plastics in your daily activities

• support sustainable policies such as recycling, upcycling and waste-to-value initiatives

• advocate for global collaboration

