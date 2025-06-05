Government Caps Airfares Between Montserrat and Antigua

Travellers between Montserrat and Antigua will soon benefit from reduced airfare as the Government of Montserrat introduces a new price cap on select flights starting Monday, June 9, 2025.

The initiative, developed in partnership with local air operators Fly Montserrat and SVG/BMN Air, is designed to make travel more affordable for residents and visitors. It forms part of the Government of Montserrat’s ongoing travel support arrangement and will remain in place until the end of the current financial year in March 2026.

According to the Access Division, while the goal was to apply the cap to all seats year-round, budget constraints made that unfeasible. Instead, a limited number of discounted seats will be available on specific flights operated by each airline. Once those seats are sold, standard fares will apply.

Travellers are being encouraged to plan and book early to take advantage of the reduced rates.

Off-peak tickets will range from EC$308 to EC$334 one way, and EC$630 to EC$655 return. During peak travel periods, the cost will increase to around EC$370 one way and EC$705 return. Prices may vary depending on the travel direction.

This price cap is the latest in a series of improvements to Montserrat’s access options, following the recent announcement of Winair’s new scheduled services between the island and St. Maarten.

The Access Division said travellers should re-evaluate their plans in light of this development and stay tuned for updates via ZJB Radio, the Office of the Premier, the Government Information Unit (GIU), and the Tourism Authority Facebook pages.

For more information, contact the Access Division via email at accessmni@gov.ms, by phone at (664) 491-3378, or WhatsApp at (664) 392-3600.

Like this: Like Loading...