Captain Brandon Comley Thanks Fans as Emerald Boys Celebrate Qualifier Win

Captain Brandon Comley has sent a heartfelt message to fans following Montserrat’s crucial 1-0 win over Belize on Wednesday night.

“Just thank you for all the support. This is all for you guys. Everything we do is for you guys,” said Comley. “We bleed for you. We run for you. We sweat for you.”

The victory, secured at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Trinidad, came courtesy of a second-minute goal by Ashley Boatswain, who pounced on a rebound in the box to give Montserrat the early lead. The team then executed a disciplined and compact defensive display to hold off a technical Belize side.

New head coach Angus Eve praised the squad’s tactical discipline, noting that they “played a bit on the counter attack” and highlighted the players’ adaptability despite a reduced camp of just 17 players. “To the credit of the guys, when I asked them to perform in a particular role, they did. And there we go. We get a result,” he said.

Comley, who has long waited for the opportunity to lead the team, was full of pride. “I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to lead the boys for a long time. Been coming since I’m 20, 21, and you know, it’s an honour. The boys put in an amazing shift today. As Lyle Taylor would say to a man, they should all be proud of themselves.”

While the team is celebrating the win, the captain made it clear that their focus is already shifting to the next challenge. “This is a start. It’s a very good start, but we have to lock in and stay committed to the cause,” he said. “We just focused on this game, you know, so it’s a new bunch of lads all being together at the same time. This week was all committed to learning each other’s game… and I believe we’ve done that.”

Montserrat will next face Guyana on Saturday at the Synthetic Track and Field Facility in Leonora. The squad remains just three points behind Group D leaders Nicaragua and Panama, and will be looking to build on their strong start to reclaim much of the ground they lost over the past two years.

“For today, we enjoy the victory because it was a great one,” said Comley. “Now we will lock in and focus on the next game, go and recover and set our minds on to Guyana.”

Like this: Like Loading...