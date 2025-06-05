Sixty Montserrat Police and Fire Officers Receive Coronation Medals for Distinguished Service

Sixty members of the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) and the Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) were honoured last Friday, May 30, 2025, with Coronation Medals in recognition of their exemplary service and dedication.

The medals were presented by Governor Harriet Cross, during a special ceremony which highlighted the contributions of personnel from the RMPS, MFRS, Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF), and His Majesty’s Prison.

The Coronation Medal was established to mark the accession and coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and serves as a national token of gratitude. It is awarded to Armed Forces and Emergency Services personnel, including those in the Overseas Territories, who were in active service for at least five full calendar years by May 6, 2023, or who contributed directly to Coronation-related events.

This third round of local presentations celebrated those within the uniformed services who either served actively during the Coronation or took part in local ceremonial activities on Montserrat. The first medal ceremony was held on May 22, 2024 to recognise those who participated in the coronation ceremony in England. Ten RMDF and two RMPS officers, along with Captain Glenroy Foster received their medals.

Acting Commissioner of Police Andrew Lewis said the awards reflect more than ceremonial significance. “The Coronation medal is not just commemorative, it recognises service to the public and the sacrifices made by those who serve,” he said. “It is a privilege to recognise these individuals, not only for their years of service, but for the way they exemplify the values of the RMPFS and their enduring allegiance to the Crown and Montserrat. Each medal is a symbol of honour, duty, and pride.”

The event follows a previous medal ceremony held on May 27, 2025, where ten members of the RMDF were recognised for their participation in Operation Golden Orb, the official Coronation event for King Charles III.

Additional presentations are expected in the coming months to ensure that all eligible service members, past and present, receive the recognition they have earned.

