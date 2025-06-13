Housing Repairs Prioritised for Montserrat’s Most Vulnerable

The Ministry of Agriculture and Housing is focusing on critical home repairs for Montserrat’s most vulnerable residents, starting this year.

Speaking at a community meeting in Lookout on June 5, Minister John Osborne acknowledged long-standing concerns over housing conditions and assured residents that help is coming, though resources are limited.

“I wish I had an unlimited supply of money to fix everything,” the minister told the audience. “We do have some money and we’re looking at using it to fix the most urgent problems. That means starting with our most vulnerable, those past retirement age, people who can’t work, or are disabled, and whose homes are in need of serious repairs that affect their standard of living.”

The Government has a Housing Assistance Programme, which Osborne noted has a long wait list. The programme has three components:

Financial assistance of EC$40,000 A material grant of EC$40,000 A home improvement grant of EC$10,000

Osborne said the government is committed to taking a phased approach, tackling as many homes as possible each year. “Bear with us. We’re trying our best. We don’t have an unlimited supply of money, but we are going to help where we can.”

Like this: Like Loading...