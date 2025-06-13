King’s Birthday Parade 2025 is Saturday June 14

Montserrat’s annual King’s Birthday Parade takes place on Saturday, June 14 at Salem Park, starting at 8AM. It will be the first for Governor Harriet Cross since taking office earlier this year.

Organised by the Royal Montserrat Defence Force, the parade features uniformed bodies from across the island, including police, fire, prison officers, and cadets.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive by 7:45AM to witness the arrival of dignitaries and the troupes, which is a picture-worthy highlight of the ceremony.

The event will be streamed live by the Government Information Unit and aired on ZJB Radio.

