WINAIR to Add Third Weekly Montserrat Flight From July 2025

Windward Islands Airways (WINAIR) will enhance air access to the island with the addition of a third weekly flight on the St. Maarten (SXM) – Montserrat (MNI) schedule from July 2025.

According to the Access Division, effective Tuesday July 1 2025, WINAIR will operate three flights across three days per week on the SXM-MNI route. The three flight days are Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The arrival and departure times for the new flight day ‘Tuesdays’, and on Fridays will be as follows:

 WINAIR will depart SXM at 8:30a.m., arriving in MNI at 9:30a.m.

 WINAIR will depart MNI at 9:55a.m., arriving in SXM at 10:55a.m.

WINAIR’s flights for Sundays, as of July 1, 2025, will operate as follows:

 Depart SXM at approximately 15:30hrs (3:30p.m), arriving in MNI at approximately 16:30hrs (4:30p.m). The flight will then leave MNI at 16:55hrs (4:55p.m.) back to SXM; arriving there at 17:55hrs (5:55p.m.).

Ticket Information: One-way tickets are priced at USD$148.23 (EC$402.73), and return tickets are USD$247.23 (EC$671.70), inclusive of St. Maarten taxes. Tickets can be purchased online at www.winair.sx or through any local travel agent.

Passengers are asked to note that the Montserrat tax of EC$35.00 will have to be paid directly at the Montserrat counter before departure, as this cost is not included in the prices stated above.

The Access Division will continue to provide updates on transportation arrangements into and out of Montserrat as soon as they are confirmed. Travelers are encouraged to evaluate travel plans based on this update.

For more information, tune into ZJB Radio, follow the Office of the Premier and GIU Facebook pages, or contact the Access Division via email at accessmni@gov.ms, by phone at 491-3378, or on WhatsApp at 664-392-3600.

