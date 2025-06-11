Health Officials Urge Parents to Keep Sick Children Home Amid Rise in Rash and Fever Cases

Health authorities in Montserrat are urging parents and guardians to keep unwell children at home following a noticeable increase in cases of rash and fever among young patients.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services says several children have recently presented at local health facilities with generalised rashes accompanied by fever. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the illnesses.

In a public advisory issued this week, the ministry stressed the importance of preventing further spread and called on families to take immediate precautions.

Parents and guardians are strongly advised to “keep affected children at home and away from school or daycare settings to help prevent the possible spread of illness,” the statement read.

Officials also encouraged anyone whose child is showing symptoms such as a rash, fever, or other signs of illness to seek prompt medical attention.

The ministry has committed to providing further updates as more information becomes available and is thanking the public for its cooperation in protecting the health of the wider community, particularly children.

