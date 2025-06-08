Miramar Celebrates Montserratian Resilience at Caribbean Heritage Month Event

Despite the rainy weather, the City of Miramar’s tribute to Montserrat’s volcanic legacy and cultural resilience went ahead as planned on Tuesday, June 3 with the event shifting indoors to the Miramar Cultural Center’s Banquet Hall.

The evening, part of Caribbean American Heritage Month celebrations, honoured 30 years since volcanic activity began on the island of Montserrat. It brought together government officials, Caribbean dignitaries, and members of the diaspora for a night rich in heritage, remembrance, and pride.

USVI Moko Jumbies opened the festivities with a vibrant performance that set the tone for the celebration. Guests included representatives from Trinidad & Tobago, Grenada, St. Lucia, and Jamaica, as well as local Miramar officials.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The event was especially poignant for Montserratians in South Florida, many of whom relocated during and after the volcanic eruptions of the 1990s. Among the attendees were members of the Montserrat Association of South Florida, including its president Al Lindsey, VI-based author Vanessa Farrell, and other entrepreneurs.

Miramar resident, author and calypsonian Edwin Martin, who has lived in the city for two decades, shared a brief but meaningful history of Montserrat and the trials its people have overcome. His reflections provided context for younger attendees and those unfamiliar with the island’s journey.

Adding an emotional and cultural highlight to the evening, Maureen Greer, known as the Sankofa Lady, appeared proudly in Montserrat’s national dress and performed a powerful poem. Her words honoured the island’s strength, identity, and enduring spirit.

Guests were also treated to a taste of home. A dedicated Montserrat table offered samples of the national dish, goat water, alongside sweet potato pudding, giving attendees a literal taste of the island’s heritage.

The event served not just as a commemoration, but as a celebration of Montserrat’s culture, the resilience of its people, and their continued contributions to Caribbean-American life in Miramar and beyond.

Like this: Like Loading...