Montserrat’s Education Transformation Project Moves Ahead

Montserrat’s Minister of Health and Education, Dr Ingrid Buffonge, says transforming the island’s education system will require not just funding, but a radical shift in how children are supported academically, emotionally and practically.

At a recent town hall meeting, Dr Buffonge confirmed that the long-awaited education transformation project is finally moving forward. However, to access international funding, the government must first recruit a dedicated project manager to oversee the programme. An advertisement for the post has already gone out.

One key priority is developing a robust system for Special Educational Needs (SEN). “Montserrat has not properly recognised special needs for decades,” she admitted. “Some students just need extra help in maths, English, or reading. Others have more serious developmental deficits. We must assess every student properly and meet them where they are.”

Job listings are already live for new roles including a SEN coordinator, speech and language therapist, and personal assistants, with the aim of addressing the varying needs within schools. But transformation won’t stop there.

Dr Buffonge outlined a plan to introduce technical and vocational subjects across the system from primary through to college. Not every child is academic, but that doesn’t mean they’re not valuable. Plumbers, carpenters, and mechanics are also needed, she said.

She added that behavioural issues in schools are a growing concern and called for better intervention strategies. When students are suspended, that should not mean they get to stay home unsupervised. They should be learning somewhere, being guided through what went wrong and how to fix it.

The ministry has already identified a location for a remedial learning and behavioural support centre for suspended or at-risk students. If there is a need for a police presence during the day, they will make it happen. But students, she stressed still need to be educated, mentored, and guided.

Dr Buffonge also previewed an upcoming initiative to address child safety and engagement during school holidays. The Safe Summer Programme, she said, will offer up to eight weeks of activities for both primary and secondary students.

The target is children who are often left unsupervised, exposed to the internet and other risks. The programme will run from 8am to 4pm and include agriculture, sport, performance, cooking, swimming, and more, she said. “Every Friday, we’ll bring the community in for mini festivals to see what the children have created and learned.”

