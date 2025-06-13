Two Montserratians Recognised in King’s Birthday Honours 2025

Two distinguished Montserratians have been named in the King’s Birthday Honours 2025 Overseas and International List, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to public service and cultural preservation on the island.

Dulcie James, a long-serving policy advisor with the Ministry of Finance and former Commissioner of the Financial Services Commission, has been appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). Her award recognises her significant contributions to public and financial services, as well as her longstanding dedication to community development in Montserrat.

Ms James has played a pivotal role in shaping financial policy and regulatory frameworks on the island. Her leadership at the Financial Services Commission and advisory work at the Ministry of Finance have contributed to strengthening Montserrat’s financial governance and economic planning. Beyond her public service, she is known for her active involvement in initiatives aimed at uplifting communities and supporting social development.

Also honoured is Dr Jean Handscombe, who has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her voluntary service to cultural preservation. Dr Handscombe has been a key figure on the Historical, Archaeological, Archive and Museum Committee of the Montserrat National Trust, where she has worked tirelessly to safeguard the island’s cultural and historical records.

Her efforts have helped ensure that Montserrat’s rich and complex heritage is documented, preserved, and shared with future generations. From cataloguing archival materials to supporting educational outreach, Dr Handscombe’s commitment reflects a deep respect for the island’s identity and history.

The awards form part of the King’s Birthday Honours Overseas and International List, which this year recognises 110 individuals for their exceptional service to the UK overseas. Recipients are celebrated for their contributions to foreign policy, international development, and voluntary and charitable work that enhances the UK’s global reputation.

Sir Olly Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Head of the Diplomatic Service, congratulated the honourees, saying:

“These honours are testament to the dedication, effort and achievements of dozens of individuals, who represent the very best of the UK internationally. On behalf of the FCDO, I’d like to congratulate and thank them for their exceptional work.”

The recognition of Ms James and Dr Handscombe highlights the continued impact of Montserratians on the international stage and their steadfast commitment to public service and cultural preservation.

