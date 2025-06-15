Montserrat Celebrates Service at King’s 77th Birthday Parade

Montserrat proudly joined the global celebration of His Majesty King Charles III’s 77th birthday with a weekend of formal events and honours recognising service and dedication across the island.

The festivities began on Friday, June 13, with the annual King’s Birthday Cocktail Reception at Government House. Hosted by Governor Harriet Cross, the evening included a heartfelt toast to His Majesty by both the Governor and the Acting Premier, Mrs Veronica Dorsette-Hector, on behalf of the Government and people of Montserrat. Mrs Dulcie James OBE and Dr. Jean Handscombe MBE were also announced as recipients of the King’s Birthday Honours.

The official parade was held the following morning, Saturday 14 June, at Salem Park. It was the first King’s Birthday Parade for Governor Cross since taking office earlier this year. Organised by the Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF), the event featured a grand display of uniformed bodies including police, fire, prison officers, and cadets, as well as a contingent from the St Kitts Nevis Defence Force. The Antigua and Barbuda Police Band provided the musical backdrop for the ceremonial occasion.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Governor Cross conducted an inspection of the troops, followed by a ceremonial march-past and royal salutes. The parade concluded at the Montserrat Secondary School, where another toast was offered in honour of His Majesty.

In their joint address, Governor Cross and Acting Premier Dorsette-Hector expressed deep appreciation for the outstanding efforts of all the uniformed personnel and organisers, commending the discipline and coordination on display throughout the event.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of national service medals to long-serving officers.

Private Alison A. Richards of the RMDF received the 1st Clasp to the Efficiency Medal, acknowledging 18 years of service. Having joined the force on 26 June 2007, she was first awarded the Efficiency Medal in 2019 after 12 years of dedicated service. She is on track to complete another six years by 27 June 2025.

Sergeant Melvin Erwinson Lindsey, also of the RMDF, was awarded the Efficiency Medal, marking 12 years of qualifying service since his enlistment on 8 September 2012.

From the Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service, Firefighter Ralston Brade was honoured with the 1st Clasp to the Colonial Long Service Medal in recognition of his 25 years of service. Widely respected as a mentor and motivator, Mr Brade has become a pillar of the department, known for his energy, wisdom, and commitment to training and uplifting younger colleagues.

Prison Officer Carlton Smith, who was appointed on June 30, 2008, received the Colonial Prison Service Medal. He was awarded for more than 18 years of service for his professionalism, discipline and integrity, and consistently upholding the ideals of excellence, safety and rehabilitation.

Immigration Officer Tricia Allen was honoured with the Colonial Police Long Service Medal for 18 years of outstanding and dedicated service to the Government and people of Montserrat. She began her career with the Royal Montserrat Police Service on February 10, 2006 in the Beat and Patrol Division. Over the years, Officer Allen has also served in the Criminal Investigations Department and as an Intelligence Officer. She transitioned to the Immigration Department in 2016.

The Colonial Police Long Service Medal was given to Deputy Superintendent of Prisons Kenial Murrain who joined the police service on February 15, 2006. He has worked in various departments including Traffic and Criminal Investigations Department. Promoted to Sergeant on April 1, 2013, he has also served as Acting Inspector on several occasions. Murrain received the medal in honour of over 18 years of service integrity, commitment and professionalism in service to the community.

The King’s Birthday Parade remains an annual tradition, blending ceremonial pageantry with a public celebration of service and civic pride.

More photos on Facebook here.

Like this: Like Loading...