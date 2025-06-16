Crackdown on Loose Livestock Sees Results in Lookout

Efforts to control loose livestock are paying off, with 23 animals recently seized under new enforcement measures.

Minister John Osborne highlighted the ministry’s progress during a June 5 town hall in Lookout, a community that has long complained about roaming animals.

“We’ve put a crop protection team in place, and they’ve been going around the whole island dealing with the issue,” Osborne said. “I’m proud to say that just in the past two weeks, they’ve taken 23 animals into the pen.”

Under existing legislation, animals found wandering are held for 72 hours before they may be auctioned. The ministry is also working on tagging the animals to help with future tracking.

“Although we haven’t fixed the issue entirely, we’re taking it step by step,” Osborne added. “The team has also requested equipment to manage fencing and wire, and we’ve budgeted for that. It’s now going through the procurement process.”

He urged residents to be patient, noting, “The good thing is that we listened and we are doing something about it.”

