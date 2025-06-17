Fisheries to Get Boost with Ice Machine, Vessel Tracking, and Security Upgrades

The Government of Montserrat is moving ahead with plans to strengthen support for the island’s fishers, including the procurement of a commercial ice machine and enhanced boatyard security.

At the June 5 town hall in Lookout, Minister of Agriculture John Osborne said one of the most consistent requests from the fishing community has been for better access to ice to preserve their catch.

“We’ve budgeted for an ice machine that can produce crushed ice, which is what the fishers prefer as it keeps the fish fresher than buying pre-packed ice,” Osborne explained. “This is something they’ve been asking for, and we’re delivering.”

Another long-standing concern for fishers has been the security of the boatyards, with reports of stolen fuel and equipment when boats are parked. “We’re going to install a security system to monitor the traffic in and out of the boatyards,” the minister said. “This should help address those theft concerns and restore confidence in using the facilities.”

He also confirmed that vessel tracking technology is being reintroduced. “We’ve had tragic cases where fishermen went missing. This tracking system is being brought back to help avoid such losses in the future,” he said, referring to a friend who passed away at sea.

The Ministry of Agriculture is also addressing damaged access roads to key fishing and farming areas such as Duck Pond. “I was there just yesterday,” Osborne said. “We’re coming up with solutions to repair and maintain those roads so farming and fishing can continue without disruption.”

Osborne reiterated that all initiatives are being designed in consultation with farmers and fishers. “We’re listening, and we’re responding. Once the projects are finalised, we’ll release full details so everyone knows how to access the support.”

Like this: Like Loading...