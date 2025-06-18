Health Ministry Confirms Cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease on Montserrat

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed that recent cases of fever and rash affecting children on island are linked to Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD), a common childhood illness caused by strains of the enterovirus.

According to health officials, laboratory investigations confirmed the presence of the virus in a number of young patients who presented with fever and generalised rash symptoms over the past few days.

HFMD typically presents with a combination of fever, sores in and around the mouth, and a rash on the hands and feet, including the palms and soles. While the illness is often uncomfortable, it is generally mild and self-limiting. Most children recover within a week.

The ministry is urging parents and caregivers to manage symptoms at home using over-the-counter medications such as paracetamol or ibuprofen, and to offer soft, cold foods like yoghurt or smoothies to soothe mouth pain. Children should avoid spicy, salty, or acidic foods, and rest at home until they are fully recovered.

“Parents and caregivers are advised to consult a healthcare provider if symptoms worsen or if a child shows signs of dehydration or distress,” the advisory stated.

To reduce the risk of transmission, the ministry is calling on families, schools, and daycare centres to remain vigilant. Key recommendations include:

Keeping symptomatic children at home until they are no longer contagious

Encouraging regular handwashing with soap and water

Conducting daily visual inspections of children’s hands, feet, and mouths before admitting them into care settings

The ministry expressed appreciation to parents, educators, and health professionals for their continued cooperation and emphasised that safeguarding the health of children remains a top priority.

HFMD spreads easily through contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated surfaces, or close personal contact. There is no specific treatment or vaccine for the illness, making prevention and early care essential.

Health authorities continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

