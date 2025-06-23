Delegates to Converge on Montserrat for SHV30 Volcanology Conference

An international roster of scientists, artists, emergency responders, students and community leaders will gather in Montserrat from July 14 to 18, 2025, for the Soufrière Hills Volcano International Conference (SHV30).

The event, marking three decades since the start of volcanic activity at Soufrière Hills, is themed Turning Magma Into Momentum and promises over 70 presentations, cultural showcases, and excursions reflecting on the volcano’s legacy and its role in shaping disaster response, risk communication, and scientific innovation.

Delegates are expected from more than 15 countries across the Caribbean, Americas, Europe, and the Pacific, including Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Argentina, the UK, France, Switzerland, Italy, New Zealand, and the USA, underscoring the wide-reaching relevance of Montserrat’s volcanic experience.

Dr Karen Pascal, on behalf of the organising committee, noted that the event is not just for academics: “We thank all who have expressed interest in contributing, scientists, residents and Montserratians abroad, artists, decision-makers, students, and practitioners. Your diverse perspectives, including those from beyond Montserrat who have supported or studied the island over the years, are helping shape a rich and meaningful programme.”

Week of Dialogue, Discovery and Reflection

The five-day conference, based at the Montserrat Cultural Centre, will feature four major thematic tracks:

Advances in volcano research and monitoring

Managing volcanic risk

Creativity as a coping and educational tool

Community resilience and sustainable development post-disaster

Sessions will include traditional scientific presentations, panel discussions, poster sessions, and community-focused events, ensuring a broad and inclusive approach to knowledge sharing.

Highlights of the programme include:

A Volcano Community Day with interactive exhibits and activities

Evenings of storytelling and cultural performances, including Volcanic Rhythms by the Emerald Community Singers and A Shot Across the Bow, a narrated look at unrest in the 1930s

A special Volcano Movie Night showcasing local and international short films on disaster and resilience

Field Trips and Special Offers

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore Montserrat’s unique volcanic terrain through guided field trips. Options include:

Walking tours through the buried capital of Plymouth

Boat-based geological explorations of coastal deposits and features

Archaeological site visits tracing the island’s history from Amerindian settlement to colonial life

Nature hikes on the Oriole Walkway, home to the endemic Montserrat Oriole and other rare species

For those seeking a more relaxed engagement with the landscape, the Roundabout Mini Golf in Frith is offering a “Volcano 30” package during the week, featuring games, refreshments and sunset views. Additionally, Antigua-based Calvin Air is providing discounted “Volcano Experience” helicopter tours from Montserrat during the conference week.

The conference runs just ahead of Montserrat’s annual Calabash Festival, offering further incentive for extended stays. Registration is open, with several packages available including a free pass for local residents.

More details and updates can be found at mvo.ms/shv30.

Download the latest circular here.

