ECCB Launches Free Online Summer Camp to Equip Youth with AI and Coding Skills

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is preparing the next generation of innovators across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) through its 2025 Generative Artificial Intelligence and Python Summer Camp.

Montserratian students aged 13 to 18, are invited to register for the online immersive camp, which begins on July 14. The camp will offer a hands-on, project-based curriculum that builds core digital skills. The initiative is a collaboration between the ECCB, Ministries of Education, public sector agencies, and private sector partners across the region.

This year’s Level 1 camp focuses on developing chatbots using Python, with applications in financial education, crime mitigation, and heritage tourism. Over four weeks, students will progress through 17 modules from beginner to advanced coding, culminating in a team-based chatbot project. A regional showcase will follow, where students present their solutions for the chance to win financial prizes.

Level 2, open to those who completed last year’s programme, will explore multimedia integration. Students will learn how to use Python to create generative art, produce sound and music, and combine these into interactive projects that promote their country’s culture and heritage.

Registration is free and open to students entering Forms 3 to 5 or sixth form college in the 2025/2026 school year. No prior coding experience is required. Interested students can register through their schools or directly via the ECCB website.

For more information or to register, visit the ECCB website or tune in to ECCB Connects on the Bank’s social media platforms.

Level 1 – Python Chatbots: Click to register

Level 2 – Python in Multimedia Platforms: Click to register

