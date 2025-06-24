House of Commons Reception Marks 30 Years of Montserrat’s Volcanic Resilience

An evening reception at the House of Commons on Monday brought together members of the Montserratian diaspora, UK parliamentarians, and supporters to mark 30 years since the start of volcanic activity at Soufrière Hills. The occasion was filled with cultural pride and stirring speeches, most notably from the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who paid tribute to the island’s enduring spirit and urgent need for infrastructure support.

Sir Lindsay reflected on his historic visit to Montserrat last year as the first by a sitting Speaker, and described being deeply moved by the island’s ongoing challenges and unshakable resilience. “I will not forget the devastation of walking around Plymouth, seeing the volcano still alive today,” he said. “But above all, I was struck by the determination of the people, the government, and the governor’s office to make things better. It was truly inspiring to witness.”

He praised local development efforts, including agricultural projects such as the goat farm where a young goat was named in his honour. “I fear that he has now been turned into your wonderful, delicious goat water,” he joked, earning laughter from the audience.

But his message was also one of advocacy. “This has to change,” he declared, referencing the cancellation of ferry service to the island and the lack of a permanent parliamentary building. “Hopefully I will return to address your Parliament from your new Parliament building.”

The Speaker also urged renewed attention to Montserrat’s cultural assets, highlighting its world-renowned music studio: “Please don’t lose sight of this magnificent studio that could be reignited to bring people back to Montserrat.”

Guests at the reception included UK Minister for the Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty MP, former Governor Sarah Tucker and her husband Howard, current and former Montserrat Government UK Representatives Kei-Retta Farrell and Janice Panton MBE, Mayor of Enfield Councillor Margaret Greer-Hoyle, and members of the Montserrat Festival UK Committee.

Cultural performances by Dr. Gertrude Shotte and the Alliouagana Singers stirred the room with music honouring Montserrat’s heritage and survival. Steel pannist Josiah Persaud added a melodic backdrop, while Montserratian artist Serene Farrell’s visual work was proudly displayed in the Speaker’s Room. “I’m so grateful to have the chance to display my artwork in the House of Commons,” she said. “Today I walked with paintings that highlighted our culture and heritage.”

Also in attendance were actor Stedroy Cabey, and youth parliamentary representatives Hayley-Shai Kassie and Jaena Golden, who previously spoke on behalf of Montserrat in the House of Commons in 2022 and 2023. Their presence underscored the importance of the next generation in the island’s ongoing journey.

Sir Lindsay ended with a powerful commitment: “Let us honour the past and celebrate the present, and look forward to a bright future for Montserrat and its people… Today, I hope that shows the commitment, a shared commitment, to Montserrat’s continued development, to a future that is sustainable, prosperous, and filled with opportunity for all.”

