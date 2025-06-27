Montserrat Student Adin Corbette Wins ECCB Creative Youth Essay Competition

Local student and young author Adin Corbette has emerged as the winner of the 2025 ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition, securing the top prize of EC$3,000 for his compelling essay on the power of sport to transform the lives of young people in the Eastern Caribbean.
Organised by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in collaboration with the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit (RSS-ARU), this year’s competition invited youth aged 13 to 19 from across the eight ECCB member territories to submit essays on key issues shaping the region’s future. Adin’s winning piece explored the topic: “Following the success of Eastern Caribbean athletes at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, sports should be leveraged as a means to help deter criminal activity, drive economic growth and enhance national pride among youth.”
His essay stood out among dozens of submissions from across the OECS for its clarity, insight, and powerful message on how sports can serve not only as a path to excellence but as a strategic tool in nation-building and youth empowerment.
Adin was formally congratulated by ECCB Montserrat Country Manager Angela Estwick and competition judge for the 13–16-year-old category, Siobhan Tuitt, during a local presentation.
No stranger to the literary spotlight, Adin has previously won prizes in the Montserrat Volcano Observatory’s writing competition during the Alliouagana Festival of the Word. He is also a published author in the region-wide CXC CPEA Short Story Writing series, which features exemplary submissions from students across the Caribbean.
The ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition is a key component of the ECCB’s Community Outreach Programme, aimed at encouraging young people to engage with pressing economic and social development issues through writing and creative expression. This year’s competition featured three essay topics focused on education reform, youth engagement, and financial literacy.
In addition to the monetary prize awarded to Adin, the school he represents will also receive a grant in support of its academic programmes.
More information about the competition and other ECCB youth initiatives is available at www.eccb-centralbank.org.
