Police Begin Removal of Abandoned Vehicles Across Montserrat

The Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS), in collaboration with the Government of Montserrat, has launched a targeted island-wide initiative to remove abandoned and derelict vehicles from both public and private property.

The operation, which officially began on Wednesday, June 26 2025, saw several tagged vehicles removed from communities across the island. The initiative aims to improve public health, eliminate environmental hazards, discourage criminal activity, and enhance the island’s visual appeal in support of tourism.

The removal exercise is being carried out under the authority of the Derelict Motor Vehicles (Disposal) Act (Cap. 8.04) and the Public Health Act (Cap. 14.04).

Under the programme, RMPS officers identify and tag vehicles suspected of being abandoned. Vehicle owners then have 14 days to claim and remove the vehicle themselves. If no action is taken, the vehicle will be removed at the owner’s expense.

Residents also have the option to voluntarily surrender ownership by visiting the Brades Police Station and completing a Derelict Vehicle Removal Certificate, which waives any associated removal fees.

Unclaimed vehicles will be taken either to the police pound if under investigation, or to a disposal site for destruction or off-island shipping.

The RMPS is urging all vehicle owners to check whether their property has been tagged and to ensure proof of ownership can be verified.

For more information or to view tagged vehicles, residents can contact the RMPS at (664) 491-2555/2556, WhatsApp (664) 392-6889, or email police@gov.ms.

“Let’s continue working together to keep Montserrat clean, safe, and beautiful,” the RMPS said in a statement.

