Salem Gets a BNTF-Funded Community Center

The old Salem Primary School has been transformed into the Salem Community Center thanks to funding from the Caribbean Development Bank’s Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and the Government of Montserrat.

The renovated building was officially opened at a ceremony on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The renovations were completed by Kitchen Doc LLC, owned by Joseph ‘Lovy’ Silcott and overseen by the Galloway Group.

At the ceremony, Premier Reuben T. Meade thanked the contractors for their work in delivering the completed project, noting the many challenges they faced. He added that the project is a testament to the skillsets present in Montserrat. The premier also recognised the support of the Salem Community Development Group, who will manage the center on behalf of the Salem community.

Project manager at the BNTF, Gilmore Williams called the opening a day to celebrate. He discussed the significance of the Salem Community Center, saying these centers are important to provide spaces for members of the community to gather, to learn, teach, and also to bond.

Mr. Williams also thanked the stakeholders involved in completing the project.

He believes that with the involvement of the Department of Community Youth and Sports Services and the Salem Action Group, the resource center will meet the specific needs of the community, supporting its dreams and goals.

The newly renovated center was rebuilt in 1938 by the Methodist Church and used as a school. On January 1st, 1945, the building was given over to the Government of Montserrat for management and administration and has remained so ever since.

Over the years, the rooms have been used to hold Town Hall meetings, music camps, and an informal meeting place for the community.

