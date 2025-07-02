Montserrat Women in Science Eligible for $15,000 Research Award

Women resident in Montserrat, who are pursuing advanced scientific research now have the opportunity to secure a $15,000 USD grant through the prestigious L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Young Talents Caribbean Region program.

Applications are currently open and will be accepted until August 7, 2025. The programme, now in its third edition, aims to promote and support Caribbean women in science by recognising early-career researchers conducting work in formal, life, environmental, material, engineering, or technological sciences.

According to the official guidelines, women from Montserrat, one of the 24 eligible countries and territories, can apply under one of three categories: doctoral students (from their second year onwards), post-doctoral researchers, or early-career scientists with less than three years in a fixed research position.

Two endowments will be awarded this year. Winners will receive direct financial support to further their work, with approved uses including research equipment, conference travel, collaboration development, or even childcare to attend professional events.

Applicants must submit a detailed research proposal, budget, letters of recommendation, and evidence of academic excellence via the online portal at forwomeninscience.com. Research must be conducted within the Caribbean region, and fluency in English is required to fully benefit from leadership training and media opportunities included in the programme.

Successful applicants will also be required to attend a leadership training and awards ceremony scheduled for November 2025. Travel and accommodation costs for participants from across the region will be covered by L’Oréal Caribe.

For Montserrat’s growing number of women in science, this programme represents a critical opportunity for recognition, funding, and cross-regional collaboration.

For full eligibility and application details, visit forwomeninscience.com/challenge/show/141.

