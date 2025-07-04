‘From Canvas to Legacy’ Exhibition Celebrates Montserrat’s Parliamentary Journey Through Art

The Legislative Department of Montserrat today hosted a vibrant and visually rich exhibition at the Montserrat Cultural Centre, honouring the island’s parliamentary heritage under the theme “From Canvas to Legacy: Celebrating Parliament Through Art.”

The exhibition, which opened with a ceremony at 10AM and concluded at 5PM, invited the public on a photographic tour through the evolution of Montserrat’s Parliament, from its first popular majority assembly in 1952, led by William Henry Bramble, to the present day.

Held as part of local activities marking World Parliament Day, which was officially observed on July 1, the event brought together students, teachers, public officials, artists, and members of the wider community to reflect on the island’s legislative journey.

A central feature of the exhibition was the art competition, which attracted entries from across four categories: primary, secondary, college-level, and adult participants. Artists used a wide range of mediums, including oil and watercolour paints, 3D printing, mixed media, and papier-mâché, to interpret the theme and creatively portray Montserrat’s legislative history, civic values, and national identity.

Visitors were invited not only to view the artwork but to take part in the judging process by casting their votes for their favourite pieces.

Legislative officials described the event as an opportunity to foster public engagement, especially among young people, and to deepen appreciation for the institutions of governance.

The exhibition is part of a wider initiative to make Parliament more accessible and relatable to the public, particularly through education and culture.

Bank of Montserrat Limited has sponsored the prize for the adult winner. BBC has sponsored the children’s prize. Every participant will receive a token of participation.

The organisers extended their thanks to all the artists, schools, and members of the public who attended and contributed to making the event a success.

