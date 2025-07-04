Bank of Montserrat Encourages Shareholders to Register Early for Upcoming AGM to Enable Electronic Voting

Bank of Montserrat Limited is inviting all shareholders to register in advance of its 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for Thursday, 10 July 2025, at 5PM at the Montserrat Cultural Centre, Little Bay.

To facilitate electronic voting for both in-person and online participants, all shareholders are required to pre-register ahead of the meeting. This process will ensure secure and efficient participation, especially for those joining virtually.

Shareholders are asked to provide a valid email address and telephone number when registering. Those attending in person must also bring a mobile phone to complete the voting process at the venue.

Registration can be completed by visiting the Bank’s website at www.bankofmontserrat.ms.

The deadline for pre-registration is midday on Thursday, 10 July 2025. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to register before this time to avoid delays on the day of the meeting.

The Bank’s 2024 Financial Statements and Proxy Form are available online at:

https://bankofmontserrat.ms/shareholder-relations/

For more information, please contact Bank of Montserrat Limited at info@bankofmontserrat.ms or call 1-664-491-3843.

Like this: Like Loading...