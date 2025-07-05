Decline in Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Cases – Continued Vigilance Encouraged

The number of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases across the island is on the decline, the Ministry of Health and Social Services announced Friday.

The ministry reported that there was an outbreak of HMFD on June 18 after local health care facilities noted an influx of pediatric cases of fever and rash.

The majority of the cases reported were infants and toddlers aged five months to four years with a few cases reported among primary school children in Grades K through three, a release from the ministry said. No adult cases have been identified to date.

Public Health Nurse Danelda Henry stated; “All recoveries have been uncomplicated and we are encouraged by the downward trend in cases, however, there is a need for continued vigilance, especially among parents and guardians.”

Health authorities are therefore urging families to maintain strict hygiene practices, particularly frequent hand washing with soap and water and sanitization of surfaces that are frequently touched. Symptomatic children should be kept at home and away from childcare settings.

Ongoing awareness and adherence to infection control measures remain essential to prevent further spread.

