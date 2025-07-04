New Legacy Youth Organisation Launched to Empower Montserrat’s Next Generation

Montserrat’s youth have a bold new platform for empowerment and leadership with the launch of New Legacy, a youth-led organisation officially introduced at a ceremony on July 2, at the Look Out Primary School Hall. The initiative, founded and led by President Sandrae Thomas, aims to tackle pressing societal issues through a focus on four key pillars: culture, entrepreneurship, health, and the environment.

More than 80 young people have already registered with the programme, which offers mentorship, public speaking and journalism training, networking events, and community-based outreach.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Governor Lindorna Sweeney praised the initiative for creating a space “where youth are not only seen, but heard. Not only supported, but empowered.”

“New Legacy is more than just a name,” she said. “It is a declaration that this generation is ready to shape the future… and lead with purpose.”

Sweeney commended the group’s plans to partner with regional and global organisations such as the United Nations, Caribbean PAHO, and the World Health Organization, saying those connections will help Montserratian youth take part in the wider global youth dialogue. She challenged the audience to embrace the complexity of today’s world. “We need leaders who are confident, collaborative and compassionate. We need thinkers. We need doers. We need young people like those of you here tonight who are willing to learn to challenge and to grow.”

Minister of Education Dr Ingrid Buffonge also praised the group’s formation, calling founder Sandrae Thomas a “disciplined, focused and visionary young man” with integrity.

“The future of Montserrat depends on the extent to which we engage young people,” said Buffonge. “This organisation aligns with the goals of the current government, and we are excited to support programmes that come out of New Legacy.”

Dr. Buffonge invited the youth group to get involved in the upcoming summer initiative, a multi-agency programme aimed at keeping children safe and engaged over the summer months. Activities will run from July 7 to August 21 and will include music, sports and youth development programmes in partnership with various government departments and civil society organisations.

Opposition Leader Paul Lewis lauded the launch as a critical turning point.

“New Legacy is not a handout, it’s a hand up,” he said. “This is a promise, a bold step into a future Montserrat’s youth must not only inherit, but shape.”

Lewis called on young people to stop waiting for permission to grow and instead build their own tables of opportunity. “You have your voices, your stories, your elders, your heritage. And now, at last, you have New Legacy.”

In a powerful and emotional keynote, President Sandrae Thomas described the organisation as “more than the beginning of a youth group… this is the birth of a movement.”

Drawing from his experience working at the Montserrat National Trust, Thomas said he was inspired to act after hearing young people express frustration, disillusionment and a deep need for mentorship and opportunity.

“New Legacy was created out of love and the strong belief that our youth deserve every opportunity to lead, to grow, to represent, and to leave their own powerful legacy,” Thomas said.

He outlined the organisation’s six core areas of activity:

Mentorship – pairing youth with professionals for skill development.

Workshops – training in child guidance, swimming, and first aid.

Networking – building local, regional, and global connections.

Community Outreach – projects to redefine the meaning of community and national service.

Education & Advancement – working with the Ministry of Education on ongoing youth development.

Representation – preparing youth to serve as leaders and advocates at home and abroad.

Thomas said the group’s four foundational pillars are rooted in action:

Culture: Promoting Montserrat’s rich heritage globally through partnerships with the Montserrat Arts Council and Tourism Division.

Entrepreneurship: Encouraging youth to build businesses and become financially literate.

Health: Addressing mental, physical, and sexual health in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

Environment: Moving beyond clean-up campaigns to real environmental stewardship.

Board members were introduced during the launch, Sandrae Thomas – President and Founder, Siobhan Tuitt – Vice President, Crystal Archer – Secretary, Vanice Tuitt – Treasurer, Sharlene Lindsay – Public Relations Officer, Ronel White – Outreach Officer, and Akeem Richards and Livernna Amory – Floor Members.

Closing with words of affirmation for his peers, Thomas declared “New Legacy is yours. This is your home, your platform, and your community… Together, we will redefine what it means to be young in Montserrat.”

