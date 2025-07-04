Premier Meade Commends Team for Stepping Up on Regional Stage

Premier Reuben T. Meade has praised his Cabinet colleagues for their growing leadership and active representation of Montserrat in regional and international forums, calling their recent work a sign of a strong and capable team ready to guide the island into the future.

Speaking during the June 24 sitting of the Legislative Assembly, Premier Meade acknowledged the contributions of each minister over the past few months, noting their willingness to step up, take on responsibilities, and represent Montserrat with distinction.

“I want to commend the team with whom I’ve had the pleasure to work,” said Meade. “This is giving the team an opportunity to make me a relic of the past – so that they can take this team and this country forward, gaining the experience and the guidance of a dinosaur like myself.”

The premier’s comments highlighted the growing responsibilities being assumed by younger and first-time legislators, many of whom have recently represented Montserrat abroad.

He began by recognising Parliamentary Secretary Dwayne Hixon, who he said has “come a very long way” and gained valuable experience acting as a minister and travelling internationally on government business.

Parliamentary Secretary Crenston Buffonge, with responsibility for regional affairs, was commended for representing the Office of the Premier at multiple high-level regional meetings.

Dr. Ingrid Buffonge, Minister of Education, was recognised for her role as an election observer overseas and her continued advocacy in the areas of education and health. The minister was part of an election observer mission with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), monitoring the general elections in Guernsey in June.

Minister of Agriculture John Osborne represented Premier Meade at the recent Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority meeting. Meade said Osborne did so “with distinction.”

Looking ahead, Deputy Premier Veronica Dorsette-Hector will travel to Jamaica in July to attend the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting on the Premier’s behalf.

Meade said the delegation of these roles was intentional, designed to build capacity and prepare the next generation of leaders to carry Montserrat forward.

“What we’ve promised is that whatever we do, we will do in the interest of the people of this country,” he added.

Premier Meade had committed at the start of his new government that he would focus on developing institutional experience across his Cabinet, as the government seeks to strengthen its regional presence and build internal leadership capacity.

