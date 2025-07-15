National Survey Launched to Strengthen Support for Farmers, Fishers, and Agro-Processors

The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment, Youth Affairs & Sports (MALHEYAS) has launched a new national survey aimed at gathering vital data to improve support for Montserrat’s food producers.

The Farmers, Fishers & Agro-Processors’ Needs Survey, officially launched on July 14 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre, will run from July 15 to August 15, 2025. The initiative seeks to better understand the needs of those working in agriculture, fisheries, and agro-processing, and to inform government policies and programmes targeting the sector.

“This survey is a critical tool that will help us identify gaps, strengthen policies, and allocate resources in a way that directly benefits our farmers, fishers, and agro-processors,” said Minister John P. Osborne during brief remarks at the launch. “It will allow us to build a more resilient and self-sufficient Montserrat.”

More than 70 people attended the event, including 33 farmers, 9 fishers, 6 agro-processors, ministry officials, and other invited guests.

Permanent Secretary Daphne Cassell underscored the importance of the exercise: “We are committed to ensuring the voices and experiences of those in food production are captured accurately and reflected in our planning.”

Participants at the launch received an overview of the survey’s methodology from Principal Agricultural Officer Melvin Lindsey, while Director of Agriculture Dr. Selwyn Maloney and other technical leads shared upcoming plans across key sectors, including fisheries, livestock, and agro-processing.

Crop farmer Jerome Meade, who delivered the vote of thanks, encouraged his colleagues to take part. “Our input is what will shape future national strategy. This is our opportunity to speak up and be heard,” he said.

The survey is available in both paper-based and digital formats, with QR codes posted at various locations, including the Department of Agriculture’s main office, the Fisheries Office in Little Bay, the Veterinary & Livestock Office, and the Extension Office in Brades. In-person support will also be offered every Friday from 9AM to 12PM at these locations throughout the survey period.

The Ministry is calling on all farmers — including those in crop, livestock, poultry, beekeeping, and horticulture — as well as fishers and agro-entrepreneurs, to complete the survey to ensure programmes meet their actual needs.

The effort forms part of a broader push to build a robust, inclusive, and data-informed agricultural strategy to enhance food security and economic resilience on Montserrat.

