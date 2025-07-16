Vacancy – Risk & Compliance Assistant at Bank of Montserrat Limited

Are you detail-oriented, analytical, and eager to contribute to the stability and compliance of a dynamic financial institution? The Bank of Montserrat Limited is seeking a Risk and Compliance Assistant to support the Manager – Risk and Compliance, and the
MLRO/Compliance Officer, in ensuring that the Bank operates within a strong framework of regulatory, legal, and internal compliance.
Key Objectives of the Role are:
- Enhance the effectiveness of the Bank’s Risk and Compliance Program.
- Strengthen compliance with legal, regulatory, and AML/CFT requirements.
- Support efforts to reduce and mitigate the Bank’s inherent risk exposure.
The Primary Responsibilities:
- Review and validate customer screenings on the World Check/Refinitiv platform.
- Conduct customer onboarding and periodic reviews.
- Collect, collate, and analyze data from across departments to support:
- Loan reviews
- Stress testing
- PR14 submissions
- Internal compliance reviews
- Risk exposure and mitigation assessments
- Verify Source of Funds Declaration forms.
- Assist in setting up staff compliance training sessions.
- Prepare production order materials for the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).
- Assist in updating and verifying compliance positions in the Compliance Master List.
- Perform other duties as assigned by the Manager – Risk and Compliance.
You will report directly to the Manager – Risk and Compliance and support the MLRO/Compliance Officer.
Ideally Candidates Should Possess:
- Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills
- Good working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, and other basic software
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Demonstrated ability to collect, analyze, and report on data
Qualifications:
- CXC passes in Mathematics, English, and Business Studies; OR
- A college degree in business studies or related field
- Demonstrated analytical ability and attention to detail
For further information about the role please contact Mr. Keri Matthew on tel: 664-491-3843 or email Keri.Matthew@bankofmontserrat.ms
To apply, send your resume and cover letter to info@bankofmontserrat.ms.
