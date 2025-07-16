Advertisement

Montserrat - 800x90

Advertisement

Dcash survey - mobile ad
Bank of Montserrat - day

Vacancy – Risk & Compliance Assistant at Bank of Montserrat Limited

Are you detail-oriented, analytical, and eager to contribute to the stability and compliance of a dynamic financial institution? The Bank of Montserrat Limited is seeking a Risk and Compliance Assistant to support the Manager – Risk and Compliance, and the
MLRO/Compliance Officer, in ensuring that the Bank operates within a strong framework of regulatory, legal, and internal compliance.

Key Objectives of the Role are:

  • Enhance the effectiveness of the Bank’s Risk and Compliance Program.
  • Strengthen compliance with legal, regulatory, and AML/CFT requirements.
  • Support efforts to reduce and mitigate the Bank’s inherent risk exposure.

The Primary Responsibilities:

  • Review and validate customer screenings on the World Check/Refinitiv platform.
  • Conduct customer onboarding and periodic reviews.
  • Collect, collate, and analyze data from across departments to support:
    • Loan reviews
    •  Stress testing
    • PR14 submissions
    • Internal compliance reviews
    • Risk exposure and mitigation assessments
  • Verify Source of Funds Declaration forms.
  • Assist in setting up staff compliance training sessions.
  • Prepare production order materials for the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).
  • Assist in updating and verifying compliance positions in the Compliance Master List.
  • Perform other duties as assigned by the Manager – Risk and Compliance.

You will report directly to the Manager – Risk and Compliance and support the MLRO/Compliance Officer.

Ideally Candidates Should Possess:

  • Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills
  • Good working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, and other basic software
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Demonstrated ability to collect, analyze, and report on data

Qualifications:

  • CXC passes in Mathematics, English, and Business Studies; OR
  • A college degree in business studies or related field
  • Demonstrated analytical ability and attention to detail

For further information about the role please contact Mr. Keri Matthew on tel: 664-491-3843 or email Keri.Matthew@bankofmontserrat.ms

To apply, send your resume and cover letter to info@bankofmontserrat.ms.

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Connect with us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager (970 x 250 px)

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager 325 x 50 px
Scroll to Top

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading