Vacancy – Risk & Compliance Assistant at Bank of Montserrat Limited

Are you detail-oriented, analytical, and eager to contribute to the stability and compliance of a dynamic financial institution? The Bank of Montserrat Limited is seeking a Risk and Compliance Assistant to support the Manager – Risk and Compliance, and the

MLRO/Compliance Officer, in ensuring that the Bank operates within a strong framework of regulatory, legal, and internal compliance.

Key Objectives of the Role are:

Enhance the effectiveness of the Bank’s Risk and Compliance Program.

Strengthen compliance with legal, regulatory, and AML/CFT requirements.

Support efforts to reduce and mitigate the Bank’s inherent risk exposure.

The Primary Responsibilities:

Review and validate customer screenings on the World Check/Refinitiv platform.

Conduct customer onboarding and periodic reviews.

Collect, collate, and analyze data from across departments to support: Loan reviews Stress testing PR14 submissions Internal compliance reviews Risk exposure and mitigation assessments

Verify Source of Funds Declaration forms.

Assist in setting up staff compliance training sessions.

Prepare production order materials for the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Assist in updating and verifying compliance positions in the Compliance Master List.

Perform other duties as assigned by the Manager – Risk and Compliance.

You will report directly to the Manager – Risk and Compliance and support the MLRO/Compliance Officer.

Ideally Candidates Should Possess:

Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, and other basic software

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Demonstrated ability to collect, analyze, and report on data

Qualifications:

CXC passes in Mathematics, English, and Business Studies; OR

A college degree in business studies or related field

Demonstrated analytical ability and attention to detail

For further information about the role please contact Mr. Keri Matthew on tel: 664-491-3843 or email Keri.Matthew@bankofmontserrat.ms

To apply, send your resume and cover letter to info@bankofmontserrat.ms.

Like this: Like Loading...