Montserrat Cadets Attending Dominica Camp

Eleven members of Montserrat Cadet Corps and their chaperone, left island early Friday morning for Dominica to participate in Caribbean Cadet Camp 2025, taking place from 19 July to 2 August 2025.

The group was transported to Dominica aboard the Royal Montserrat Police Service’s vessel, MV Heliconia Star.

Over the next two weeks, the cadets will engage in:

Drill and display competitions

Shooting exercises

Navigation and orientation challenges

Cultural night showcases

National dish presentations

According to a statement from the Montserrat Cadet Corps, the activities are designed to strengthen leadership, teamwork, discipline, and camaraderie with fellow cadets from across the Caribbean.

Captain Glenroy Foster, who is chaperoning the group, will also represent Montserrat at the 38th Commandants’ Conference, scheduled for 28 to 31 July 2025. Regional leaders are expected to discuss the future of cadetting and youth development.

