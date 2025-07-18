Royal Montserrat Police Service Promotes Three to Inspector Rank

The Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) announced Friday, the promotion of Sergeants Maxcine Lee, Laurell Allen and George Gilford to the substantive rank of Inspector of Police.

According to a statement from the service, “throughout their tenure with the RMPS, these officers have demonstrated strong leadership, unwavering professionalism, and a deep commitment to public service. Their promotion reflects the RMPS’s ongoing dedication to developing talent and strengthening our leadership team.

“Each of our new Inspectors bring their own unique experience and perspective, contributing to a collective vision that is community driven, future focused and innovation led. We are confident they will continue to serve Montserrat with integrity and excellence,” the statement read.

Commissioner of Police, Mark Payne, added “Montserrat should be proud of its home-grown officers. It is great to see our people progressing through the ranks. I have huge confidence that Inspectors Lee, Allen, and Gilford will continue to develop and thrive in their new roles.”

Like this: Like Loading...