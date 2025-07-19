Premier Meade Attends 111th ECCB Monetary Council Meeting in Antigua & Barbuda

Premier of Montserrat and Minister of Finance, Reuben T. Meade attended the 111th Meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council in Barbuda on July 18, 2025.

He was accompanied by the Financial Secretary (acting) Ms. Alverna Weekes. They also attended the opening ceremony in Antigua on Thursday July 17.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the Monetary Council, Council Member for Antigua and Barbuda, Prime Minister Gaston Browne. At the meeting, the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N.J. Antoine, presented the Report on Monetary and Credit Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

The Governor’s Report addressed developments and projections in the global economy; updates and outlook for the ECCU economy; and theatres of transformation for the Big Push. The Governor also provided updates on the Regional Regulator for the CBI/CIP and key projects the ECCB is undertaking.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision-making authority of the ECCB. It comprises the eight Ministers for Finance from the ECCB member countries. Chairmanship of the Council rotates alphabetically each year among the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Council meets at least twice each year to receive the Governor’s Report and to provide directives and guidelines on matters of monetary and credit policy to the Bank.

Like this: Like Loading...