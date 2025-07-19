St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union Appoints Paul Maxwell as General Manager

The Board of Directors of St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union Limited (SPCCU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul B. Maxwell, GEMBA, BSc. (Hons), as its new General Manager, effective July 15, 2025.

Mr. Maxwell brings to the role over 25 years of experience in the financial services sector across the Caribbean, including executive

leadership roles in banking, credit unions, and digital payments. His impressive tenure as President & CEO of CAPITA Financial

Services Inc., with operations in both Barbados and St. Lucia, saw the institution double its asset base and expand its footprint in

the payments and credit union space through strategic innovations like the UNICARD network and Mastercard card issuance partnerships.

His appointment marks a transformative moment for SPCCU and for the credit union movement in Montserrat, as the institution positions itself for sustainable growth, increased employee engagement, technological modernization and enhanced service delivery to its members.

“I am honored to join SPCCU at such a pivotal time,” said Mr. Maxwell. “Montserrat’s only credit union plays a vital role in the financial well-being of its people. I look forward to working with the board, staff, and members to build on its strong foundation and expand its impact through innovation, prudent governance, and a member-first approach.”

Chair of the Board of Directors, Ms. Lovetta Silcott, expressed confidence in Maxwell’s leadership: “Paul Maxwell brings deep knowledge of Credit Unions, strategic thinking, and regional experience that will be instrumental in enhancing and advancing SPCCU’s mission and strategic goals. His track record speaks for itself, and we are excited about the future of the SPCCU, under his capable stewardship.”

With this new leadership, SPCCU is poised to strengthen its role as a financial partner of choice for individuals, families, and

businesses in Montserrat, affirming its commitment to cooperative values and national development.

