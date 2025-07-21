Montserrat Festival UK Successful Despite Rainy Weather

The rain dampened but did not out the energy of attendees at Saturday’s first Montserrat Festival UK.

The open-air festival, hosted at Chestnuts Park in North London, brought together Montserratians and friends of the island from across the UK, for a day filled with food, music, and unity.

Organisers said more than 3000 people attended the event, while more than 40 vendors offering merchandise and food participated.

Organisers hailed the day as “unforgettable,” noting that the strong community presence and spirit outweighed the day’s logistical setbacks.

“Yesterday’s Montserrat Festival UK was a truly special occasion,” organisers said in a post-event statement published on Sunday, July 21 on their Facebook page. “To our incredible vendors, talented artists, dedicated volunteers, and generous sponsors – thank you for your unwavering support and contributions. Your passion, creativity, and commitment brought the spirit of Montserrat to life here in the UK.”

The festival, themed 30 Years of Resilience, marked a milestone in the Montserratian diaspora’s ongoing efforts to honour their heritage and rebuild a sense of unity following decades of displacement caused by the Soufrière Hills volcanic eruptions.

Weather Forces Schedule Changes

Throughout the day, rainfall led to a three-hour delay in performances and technical challenges. With a strict 8PM curfew in place, the packed lineup had to be shortened—meaning all acts, including headliner Farmer Nappy, delivered abbreviated sets. Farmer Nappy, who flew in specifically for the event, performed for around 15 minutes before the event wrapped up.

Organisers acknowledged the disruption and thanked attendees for their understanding: “While the festival was filled with joy and togetherness, we do acknowledge that due to unexpected weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances, the event did not run entirely to schedule. We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support throughout the day.”

Community and Culture on Full Display

Despite the rain, the energy on the ground remained high. Guests were treated to traditional Montserratian cuisine, live music, cultural displays, and performances from artists including Scrappy, Tabu, King Kenzie, Minister Jazelle, and more.

ZJB Radio Personality Basil Chambers was the MC for the day. He also displayed his skills as a masquerader in a green costume.

Two members of the Emerald Shamiole Masquerade band also travelled to England to support the London-based masquerade group led by Hoka Dan.

The Culture and Resilience Village on site explored the history of Montserrat’s people, migration, and resilience, with special attention given to Hurricane Hugo and the 1995 volcanic eruptions. Tabu, who is one of Montserrat’s renowned artists, had several works on display in the village.

The event also attracted dignitaries, including Governor Harriet Cross, Councillor Ahmed Mahbub, the Mayor of Haringey, and Councillor Margaret Greer the Mayor of Enfield.

“We are proud to celebrate Montserrat with all of you,” said the festival team. “As we reflect on the celebration, we are reminded of the strength and warmth of our community.”

For many, Saturday’s event was more than just a day out, it was a reminder of home, heritage, and to celebrate the enduring spirit of Montserrat.

“Well done, great event. Hope it gets bigger and better every year,” one attendee commented.

“Thank you for making the day a memorable occasion,” another person added.

Organisers say the goal is to make it an annual event.

Listen to the post-event interview with DJ Lenny on ZJB Radio https://montserratradioecho.wordpress.com/2025/07/21/monday-july-21-2025-uk-festival-planning-group-reports-on-event-success/

