2025 Calabash Festival Opens as SHV30 Ends

As one event ended, another began. The closing of the SHV30 conference on Friday, July 18, seamlessly transitioned into the official opening of the 2025 Calabash Festival.

With the Soufrière Hills Volcano in the distance, Salem Centre became the perfect gathering spot for conference attendees and festival-goers alike. The atmosphere was easy and energetic, drinks flowing at the surrounding bar, DJ Shella on the mic, and a lively performance from Genysis Steel Orchestra.

Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism and Culture, Crenston Buffonge, officially declared the festival open. He was also among those who joined the Saturday morning hike from Mongo Hill to Dick Hill, led by guides Lloyd and Blacka. “It was a good hike… a relaxing experience, something I plan to do a little more often,” Buffonge said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Saturday’s highlight was Calasplash, the always-anticipated beach fête hosted by Chess Entertainment at Old Road Bay. With DJs running the soundtrack, attendees repped their flags in style, many women wore handmade crochet swimsuits in the colours of their home islands, adding flair to the already vibrant beach scene. The event was forced to end early due to several incidents.

On Sunday, the community gathered for Neighbourly Day with a church service at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Lookout. Bernadette Matthew and Roosevelt Jemmott were honoured by the Montserrat Arts Council for their longstanding contributions to Montserratian life and culture.

Looking ahead, the Dr George Irish Lecture Series takes place on Tuesday, July 22, while Monday evening’s scheduled Sip and Craft event has been cancelled.

The Calabash Festival will culminate this weekend with the Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME), a two-day showcase of local creativity and entrepreneurship at the Montserrat Cultural Centre

Like this: Like Loading...