Montserrat Signs 15-Year Fuel Supply Deal with Delta Petroleum

The Government of Montserrat has signed a new 15-year agreement with Delta Petroleum Limited for the continued supply of diesel, petrol, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the island. The long-term contract includes plans for a significant infrastructure upgrade and secures Montserrat’s energy needs for the foreseeable future.

According to a published release from the United Alliance Press Secretary Jenzil Skerritt, the signing took place last week, with Delta Petroleum represented by Country Manager Roslyn Cassell-Sealy and General Manager Bevis Sylvester. Under the agreement, Delta will nearly double Montserrat’s on-island storage capacity for all three essential fuels.

Government officials say this increase in capacity is expected to have direct benefits for the public. By holding more fuel locally, Montserrat will be less vulnerable to external price shocks and supply disruptions, while also creating the conditions for lower consumer costs.

Acting Premier Hon. Veronica Hector welcomed the deal, calling it both strategic and timely.

“We have a long relationship with Delta, a firm that has stood shoulder to shoulder with Montserrat throughout our most trying times,” she said. “This agreement will see the island benefit through new infrastructure, in one of our most critical areas. Infrastructure which will deliver cost savings to the public, and importantly a security of supply of the fuels that we all rely on, whether that be at work, at home, or to keep the lights on.”

The agreement also outlines a structured framework for Delta’s initial investment in expanding fuel storage, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and environmental safeguards.

Delta Petroleum’s General Manager, Mr. Sylvester, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Montserrat during the signing ceremony.

“This signing is indicative of Delta’s commitment to the people of Montserrat as we continue to be a part of the community,” he said.

Delta has been a long-standing energy supplier in the Eastern Caribbean and has maintained operations in Montserrat through some of the island’s most challenging periods, including the volcanic crisis and subsequent rebuilding phases.

Government officials describe the agreement as a crucial step in strengthening the island’s energy security while fostering long-term economic stability.

The new infrastructure work is expected to begin in the coming months, with timelines and project updates to be shared as plans progress.

