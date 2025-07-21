Royal Montserrat Police Service Launches Activities for World Drowning Prevention Week

The Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) is taking the lead in promoting water safety and awareness as part of the global observance of World Drowning Prevention Week, running from July 21 to 25, 2025.

The week culminates on Friday, July 25, with a special call to the public to “Wear Blue” in support of World Drowning Prevention Day, highlighting the message that every life is worth saving.

Free Water Safety Training for All Ages

In partnership with local organisations, the RMPS has organised a weekend line-up of free educational sessions at Little Bay to equip residents, especially young people, with practical skills and survival techniques.

Event Schedule:

🗓 Friday, July 25

👶🏽 9:00 AM – Swimming Sessions for Children Under 12

Register via the Swimming Training Registration Form.

🗓 Saturday, July 26

🛟 9:00 AM – Montserrat Sea Cadets Water Safety Training

🛟 12:00 PM – Montserrat Interact Club Water Safety Session

🗓 Sunday, July 27

🏊🏽‍♂️ 9:00 AM – Children’s Sea Survival Techniques

🚨 12:00 PM – Adult Personal Survival & Sea Safety Training

All sessions are free and open to the public. Parents and guardians are encouraged to register children early and bring them out for hands-on learning with experienced instructors.

The RMPS says the initiative aims to reduce the risk of drowning through education and awareness while fostering a stronger culture of water safety across Montserrat.

“Let’s make Montserrat a safer place for everyone, in and around the water,” the RMPS said.

For updates, registration details, and to show your support, follow the RMPS social media pages and spread the word using the hashtag #DrowningPreventionWeek.

