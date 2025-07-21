Calasplash 2025 Cut Short: Organisers Respond with Apology and Promise of Review

The always-anticipated Calasplash beach fête, hosted by Chess Entertainment at Old Road Bay, delivered vibrant energy and Caribbean pride as attendees turned out in full force, waving flags, dancing to live DJ sets, and showcasing handmade crochet swimsuits in the colours of their home islands.
The good vibes was cut short around 10pm in the interest of public safety, according to the organisers.
Chess Entertainment issued a public apology on Monday afternoon following incidents of violence that disrupted the Calasplash 2025 – Rep Yuh Flag Edition and led to its early closure on Saturday, July 19, 2025. In a statement shared on social media, the team expressed deep regret over the events that unfolded just as the festival was reaching its peak.
“It is with profound regret that I address the incidents of violence that disrupted this year’s event,” said Jayesh Sadhwani, Co-Founder of Chess Entertainment. “It truly breaks our hearts that your experience was marred by the actions of a few individuals.”
The event, which was part of the official Calabash Festival line-up, had drawn hundreds of patrons for an evening of music and cultural pride. However, repeated incidents of violence forced the organisers, under the direct instruction of the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS), to shut down the event prematurely for public safety.
“This is not who we are.”
Chess Entertainment was clear in its condemnation of the violence, stating, “We unequivocally condemn any acts of violence, and such behaviour does not align with the values our brand represents.”
The statement emphasised that safety and well-being remain top priorities, and that the decision to end the event early was made in coordination with RMPS and private security partners from Emerald Security Services.
“We had robust security measures in place… However, due to the continuous series of violent incidents, and under the direct instruction of the RMPS, we had no choice but to conclude the event early in the interest of public safety.”
Full Review Underway
In the wake of the incident, Chess Entertainment has committed to conducting a full review of Calasplash 2025 to understand what went wrong and to determine whether the event has a future.
The organisers are now actively seeking feedback from patrons to help guide their decisions going forward.
“In this critical time, we want to hear from you, our patrons. Your feedback is invaluable as we move forward.”
Patrons can share their thoughts via email at thechessempire@hotmail.com or on WhatsApp at +1 (664) 496-3335.
Thanks Amid Disruption
Despite the challenges, the organisers extended heartfelt thanks to event sponsors, staff, RMPS, and all attendees who supported the event and its vision.
“Your enthusiasm and dedication mean the world to us,” said Sadhwani.
While no further details about the specific incidents were shared, the message from Chess Entertainment was clear: safety comes first, and the integrity of the event must be preserved if it is to return.
As investigations and reviews continue, the community awaits word on whether Calasplash will make a comeback and under what conditions.
Photos provided by 664Stratosphere and Spectrum7 Studios
