Jobs at Bank of Montserrat Limited

Here are current vacancies being advertised by Bank of Montserrat Limited.

Submit a cover letter and resume to info@bankofmontserrat.ms.

Deadline Friday, August 1, 2025

Risk & Compliance Assistant

Are you detail-oriented, analytical, and eager to contribute to the stability and compliance of a dynamic financial institution? Bank of Montserrat Limited is seeking a Risk & Compliance Assistant.

Ideally, applicants should possess

✔ Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills

✔ Good working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, and other basic software

✔ Strong interpersonal and communication skills

✔ Demonstrated ability to collect, analyze, and report on data

Click below to receive the full job description and necessary qualifications.

https://bit.ly/4lPQZqG

Deadline Friday, August 8, 2025

Loans Recoveries & Monitoring Officer

The Bank of Montserrat

Limited is seeking a Loans Recoveries and Monitoring Officer to provide strong support to the Lending function in the administration and servicing of the Lending Portfolio.

Key Objective if the Role:

To assist the management of the Non-performing portfolio ensuring compliance, integrity and accuracy on the portfolio of poorly performing accounts and apply approved strategies to regularize same or litigation where necessary.

Primary Responsibilities:

Ensure continuous reduction in the Loans Arrears/NPLs

Develop relationships with delinquent customers from the bank ensuring customer satisfaction and resolution to problems.

Work-out solutions for customers designed to collect loan arrears and non-performing loan balances

Develop strategies and leverage available resources to minimize overall loss in various areas

To take appropriate action to correct any data integrity errors on the system in a timely manner

Ensure all related reports to management, the board and government agencies are dispatched in a timely manner

Ensure that NPL loan reviews are performed on a timely basis

Acts as a financial consultant to customers and prospects who require clarification of information

Ideally Candidates Should Possess:

Good interpersonal skills

Good oral/written communication skills

Extensive knowledge of credit appraisal techniques

Leadership and managerial capability

Entrepreneurial

Sales and services oriented

Good problem solving skills

Good knowledge of computers and computer programs such as Word, Excel etc.

Continuous learner

Full details here –> https://bit.ly/4lG4LfL

Teller/ Customer Service Representative

The Bank of Montserrat Limited is seeking dynamic, customer-oriented individuals to join our team as Tellers/

Customer Service Representatives.

In this role, you will be expected to deliver courteous, efficient, and high-quality service to our valued customers while accurately processing financial transactions on a daily basis. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals who are committed to excellence and enjoy working in a fast-paced, customer-focused environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide superior customer service to clients in person and over the phone

Accurately process deposits, withdrawals, payments, and other banking transactions

Maintain a high standard of professionalism and confidentiality

Promote the Bank’s products and services to meet customer needs

Handle cash and reconcile balances with a high degree of accuracy

Minimum Requirements:

A minimum of four (4) CXC/CSEC subject passes, including Mathematics and English

Experience in cash handling, customer service, or sales will be a distinct advantage

Basic computer proficiency and comfort with digital banking platforms

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

A professional attitude and attention to detail

Full details here –> https://bit.ly/4kTgKp9

