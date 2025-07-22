Jobs at Bank of Montserrat Limited

Here are current vacancies being advertised by Bank of Montserrat Limited.
Submit a cover letter and resume to info@bankofmontserrat.ms.
Deadline Friday, August 1, 2025
Risk & Compliance Assistant
Are you detail-oriented, analytical, and eager to contribute to the stability and compliance of a dynamic financial institution? Bank of Montserrat Limited is seeking a Risk & Compliance Assistant.
Ideally, applicants should possess
✔ Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills
✔ Good working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, and other basic software
✔ Strong interpersonal and communication skills
✔ Demonstrated ability to collect, analyze, and report on data
Click below to receive the full job description and necessary qualifications.
https://bit.ly/4lPQZqG
Deadline Friday, August 8, 2025
Loans Recoveries & Monitoring Officer
The Bank of Montserrat
Limited is seeking a Loans Recoveries and Monitoring Officer to provide strong support to the Lending function in the administration and servicing of the Lending Portfolio.
Key Objective if the Role:
- To assist the management of the Non-performing portfolio ensuring compliance, integrity and accuracy on the portfolio of poorly performing accounts and apply approved strategies to regularize same or litigation where necessary.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Ensure continuous reduction in the Loans Arrears/NPLs
- Develop relationships with delinquent customers from the bank ensuring customer satisfaction and resolution to problems.
- Work-out solutions for customers designed to collect loan arrears and non-performing loan balances
- Develop strategies and leverage available resources to minimize overall loss in various areas
- To take appropriate action to correct any data integrity errors on the system in a timely manner
- Ensure all related reports to management, the board and government agencies are dispatched in a timely manner
- Ensure that NPL loan reviews are performed on a timely basis
- Acts as a financial consultant to customers and prospects who require clarification of information
Ideally Candidates Should Possess:
- Good interpersonal skills
- Good oral/written communication skills
- Extensive knowledge of credit appraisal techniques
- Leadership and managerial capability
- Entrepreneurial
- Sales and services oriented
- Good problem solving skills
- Good knowledge of computers and computer programs such as Word, Excel etc.
- Continuous learner
Full details here –> https://bit.ly/4lG4LfL
Teller/ Customer Service Representative
The Bank of Montserrat Limited is seeking dynamic, customer-oriented individuals to join our team as Tellers/
Customer Service Representatives.
In this role, you will be expected to deliver courteous, efficient, and high-quality service to our valued customers while accurately processing financial transactions on a daily basis. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals who are committed to excellence and enjoy working in a fast-paced, customer-focused environment.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide superior customer service to clients in person and over the phone
- Accurately process deposits, withdrawals, payments, and other banking transactions
- Maintain a high standard of professionalism and confidentiality
- Promote the Bank’s products and services to meet customer needs
- Handle cash and reconcile balances with a high degree of accuracy
Minimum Requirements:
- A minimum of four (4) CXC/CSEC subject passes, including Mathematics and English
- Experience in cash handling, customer service, or sales will be a distinct advantage
- Basic computer proficiency and comfort with digital banking platforms
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- A professional attitude and attention to detail
Full details here –> https://bit.ly/4kTgKp9
Discover more from Discover Montserrat
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.