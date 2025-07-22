Superintendent Hussey Becomes Acting Police Commissioner in All-Montserratian Leadership Moment

Superintendent Chantal Hussey has been sworn in as Acting Commissioner of the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) for the period 22 to 31 July 2025. The appointment was made official by Acting Governor Kenya Lee during a brief ceremony earlier today.

Commissioner of Police Mark Payne is returning to the United Kingdom following a bereavement, while Deputy Commissioner Andy Lewis is currently on medical leave, to be followed by a period of personal leave.

The temporary elevation of both Hussey and Lee is notable in the context of Montserrat’s governance. Governor Harriet Cross, who took office in April 2025, is currently off island for medical reasons. In her absence, Deputy Governor Lindorna Lambert Sweeney had been serving as Acting Governor until she proceeded on leave, making way for Financial Secretary Kenya Lee to assume the role.

Hussey was promoted to Superintendent in May 2025.

Both Lee and Hussey are Montserratians. Their appointments mark a significant shift in leadership visibility, as in recent years, the top posts in the RMPS, including those asked to act in senior roles. have typically been held by individuals from the United Kingdom or other Overseas Territories.

Hussey’s appointment as Acting Commissioner places her at the helm of the RMPS and affirms the readiness of local leadership to step confidently into key roles.

