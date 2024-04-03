British OT Police Providing Leadership Support to Montserrat

Montserrat’s substantive Commissioner of Police, Robin Hall, is said to have “been unexpectedly delayed in the UK due to unforeseen operational policing matters” which has resulted in more officers from abroad giving leadership support to the local police service.

According to a Government House release, in the absence of Commissioner Hall, officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and the Royal Gibraltar Police will be assisting the Royal Montserrat Police Service with “qualified personnel for the role of Acting Commissioner.”

Roje Williams from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service was sworn in by Governor Sarah Tucker and by Chief Magistrate, Vashti Chatoor, as the Acting Commissioner of Police for the RMPS with effect from today, Wednesday 3rd April for a period of three weeks.

Alex Enrilles from the Royal Gibraltar Police is expected to take over and will be on island for a few months, the release added.

Montserrat is currently recruiting a new Deputy Commissioner continues following the move by the former deputy commissioner, Charles Thompson to head the Immigration Department which has been moved under Office of the Premier.

Governor Tucker said “I wish to thank the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and the Royal Gibraltar Police for their support. This is a further example of co-operation and joint working between Overseas Territories and both officers are very welcome.”

There have been no explanations as to what operational policing matters have kept Commissioner Hall from serving in the post, he took up December 1, 2023. Since January, several officers from various police services have been acting commissioner.