Kenya Lee Appointed Government of Montserrat’s Financial Secretary

Kenya Lee has been appointed as Financial Secretary to Montserrat, effective June 1, 2025.

This was announced on Friday by the Governor’s Office after he was sworn in by Governor Sarah Tucker.

Mr Lee is a career public servant within the Government of Montserrat having worked across key roles within the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management from 2009 to present. Notably, he served as Acting Deputy Financial Secretary from 2020 to 2023, while concurrently holding the substantive position of Director of Economic Management/Chief Economist from 2018 to 2023.

The new Financial Secretary holds a BSc in Economics & Management and a Master’s degree in Finance and Economic Policy. His extensive experience, knowledge and dedication to public service have prepared him for this critical leadership position, a release from the Governor’s Office noted.

“I offer my sincerest congratulations to Kenya on his appointment to the role of substantive Financial Secretary. This is a critical position for the public service and the Ministry of Finance, responsible for the continued enforcement and strengthening of good fiscal management and governance practices. This appointment demonstrates the significant work that Mr Lee and all of his team have accomplished. I wish him every success for the future,” Governor Tucker stated.

Share this: Facebook

X

