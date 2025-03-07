OT Police Officers Arrive to Support RMPS During St. Patrick’s Festival

Six police officers from the Cayman Islands and Bermuda Police services are in Montserrat to support the Royal Montserrat Police Service during the St Patrick’s Festival celebrations.

According to an announcement by Commissioner of Police Mark Payne, the officers are part of the mutual aid process, whereby police services across the region support each other during periods of peak demand.

The six officers were sworn in on Thursday by Governor Sarah Tucker at RMPS Headquarters and are expected to be in Montserrat until the end of the festival.

Commissioner Payne said, £I am delighted to welcome officers from other Overseas Territories to support RMPS through our busiest period of the year. The officers are really pleased to be here, and we have spent time bringing them up to speed with our local laws and customs. This does not mean that we are expecting any increase in trouble or problems over the festival period, it is just to make sure that we have enough officers to deliver normal policing at the same time as we manage the festival events. I am grateful to the Governors and Police Commissioners of the Cayman Islands and Bermuda for their support.”

The St. Patrick’s Festival officially begins on Saturday, March 8, however there are events slated for tonight. The festival is now the island’s largest event and is expected to draw record crowds despite the lack of a ferry service.

Read our St. Patrick’s Festival Guide for full schedule and other information about getting to and around Montserrat.

