Montserrat Police and Social Services Staff Undergo Specialist Training to Support Vulnerable Victims

Police officers and social workers on Montserrat are currently participating in an intensive four-week training programme aimed at strengthening their ability to interview vulnerable victims, witnesses, and suspects in sensitive cases.

The training, known as Achieving Best Evidence (ABE), is being delivered by Sara Rayes, an associate from Safeguarding Associates for Excellence. The initiative is a joint effort between the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) and the Social Services Department, and is designed to build capacity in handling complex investigations involving vulnerable or intimidated individuals.

“We really enjoyed training these lovely, engaging staff,” said Rayes at the end of the first week. “They all worked very hard to successfully complete the training. We received fantastic feedback and they were such a pleasure to train. Roll on next week with a different group of officers.”

The first two weeks of the programme focus on ABE training, equipping participants with the skills and techniques necessary to conduct effective, ethical, and legally sound interviews with victims and witnesses who may be traumatised, fearful, or have special communication needs.

In the following two weeks, attention will shift to suspect interview training, enhancing the capacity of RMPS officers to carry out structured and professional suspect interviews in line with best practice and human rights standards.

The programme is part of ongoing efforts by both departments to improve interagency collaboration and raise standards in safeguarding and justice outcomes for vulnerable individuals in Montserrat.

Like this: Like Loading...