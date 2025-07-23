Learn How Montserrat is Using Probiotics to Save Coral Reefs

Did you know coral reefs can get sick? In Montserrat, local experts are doing something groundbreaking to help them recover using probiotics.

On Thursday, July 24, the public is invited to learn more about this world-leading project at an open event hosted by Scuba Montserrat in Little Bay from 3 to 6PM. With presentations and interactive displays, attendees will see how this tiny Caribbean island is taking bold steps to protect its coral reefs using nature-based treatments.

This initiative, which began in 2023, is led by local NGO Island Solutions with support from the Darwin Plus Local grant scheme. The team is piloting a probiotics treatment for coral infected with Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), a fast-spreading condition that has devastated reefs across the region.

The treatment involves isolating healthy microbes from local corals and reintroducing them to infected areas. This approach, still in its early stages globally, gives Montserrat a unique place in coral conservation science.

At the July 24 event, visitors can:

Learn how SCTLD affects reef ecosystems

See how probiotics are developed and applied underwater

Engage in fun, educational activities for kids and adults

According to the project team, early results suggest some effectiveness in slowing the disease’s spread, though long-term success will depend on continued research and monitoring.

This is a rare opportunity to learn about a global first happening right here in Montserrat. Entry is free and open to all. The session will take place at Scuba Montserrat in Marine Village, Little Bay from 3pm.

